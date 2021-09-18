Is it you? Whanganui Lotto winner scoops $250,000 windfall

A Lotto player won $250,000 on Saturday with a ticket bought in Whanganui. Photo / NZME

A lucky Lotto player who bought their ticket in Whanganui has won big over the weekend, snapping up a quarter of a million dollars.

The lucky player will receive a total of $250,000 after winning Lotto's first division alongside three other players.

The winning local ticket was sold at New World Whanganui, while two other winners were sold on MyLotto to players in Auckland, and the fourth winning ticket going to a Christchurch player.

The winning ticket isn't the first in Whanganui in recent months.

In July, a ticket purchased at Countdown on Victoria Ave scooped an $18,064 windfall after winning second division alongside 18 other players.

In nearby Bulls, an Instant Kiwi player won $100,000 in July.

In April, a Whanganui player took home $330,000 after winning second division. The player purchased their ticket online.

Powerball was not struck on Saturday, and has rolled over to Wednesday night when the jackpot will be $14 million.