Sajar Patel owner of Whanganui SuperValue where one of the lucky second division tickets was purchased. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Two lucky Whanganui Lotto players picked the right numbers to win a share of second division in Saturday night's draw.

The tickets purchased at SuperValue Whanganui and Unichem Whanganui each won $18,059 along with 20 other winners from around New Zealand.

It follows another big Lotto win for Whanganui less than two weeks ago when a Whanganui woman won $300,000 after hitting the jackpot with Strike Four on September 22.