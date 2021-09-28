Whanganui Messages of Hope on the path to good mental health

Messages have already begun to appear on the streets of Whanganui. Photo / Supplied

Members of the Whanganui community have been creating chalk murals and drawings to mark Mental Health Awareness Week and potentially lift the spirits of passersby.

The project is the first from Whanganui Messages of Hope, a new group formed by recent Whanganui arrival Elena King.

The aim is to "spread messages of love, support and hope from the community of Whanganui to anyone who needs it".

Messages such as 'mistakes are proof you're trying' and 'it doesn't have to be perfect to be worth it' have already begun to appear on Whanganui streets.

The initiative runs from September 27 to October 10, and is a partnership with Balance Whanganui.

King said she originally approached Balance with the idea of running a community event on World Suicide Prevention Day (September 10), but alert level 4 put paid to that.

"We decided to make it an online event and coincide it with Mental Health Awareness Week instead, so we didn't have to wait until level 1 and everybody got to be involved in their own little area," King said.

Chalk starter packs will be sent out to those who want to give it a go, and the winner of the most creative message of hope will receive a $50 Pak'nSave voucher.

King, who moved to Whanganui a year ago, said she recently finished her Masters in suicide prevention.

"When I was younger I went through a really rough patch.

"I was quite suicidal, and in and out of psych wards, and ever since then I've been really interested in trying to make sure other people don't have to feel the same way I did.

Chalk starter packs are available on request. Photo / Supplied

King said the first Messages For Hope event doesn't just involve chalk on concrete.

"It can be a poster with a nice message in a window, or painted rocks with positive quotes on them hidden around the place."

Getting mental health issues into the public's consciousness was still a work in progress, King said.

"If you've not been okay, then sometimes people expect you're not going to be able to cope in the community, or in the workforce.

"Things are moving in the right direction, but we've still got a wee way to go."

King said a simply written message on the footpath could be all it took to brighten someone's day.

"I know a lot of people, myself included, who have really struggled with Covid, and its impact on anxiety and depression.

"Covid has isolated a lot of people, and that's why we wanted to make this an online event. Absolutely anyone can do it."

To get involved in the project, head to www.facebook.com/whanganuimessagesofhope