Whanganui weather: What to expect this week

A big of rain could hamper Whanganui early on this week. Photo / Bevan Conley

A big of rain could hamper Whanganui early on this week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui is set for a week of typical spring weather, with rain, wind and sun all to be expected.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said periods of rain were to be expected throughout Tuesday, with the potential for it to be heavy at times.

"It is still going to be a bit topsy turvy, but it's the season for that kind of stuff."

He said that would likely be the last of a "sting in the tail" of the weather system that has been hovering around the southern part of the North Island.

From Wednesday the winds are expected to turn from a southeasterly to the more usual westerly direction.

That might bring a few showers, Ferris said, but there would not be a lot of wet weather.

On Thursday, the showers are expected to move to more coastal areas.

The weekend looks like it will bring settled and warmer weather to end the week at around 18C or 19C, with a ridge of high pressure over the area.