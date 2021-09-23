Whanganui weather: 'Mainly fine' as daylight saving approaches

Saturday looks to be the best day of the weekend weatherwise, before showers return on Sunday. Photo / Bevan Conley

The spring rain which has hit the region over the past 24 hours is expected to dissipate heading into the weekend.

A strong wind watch was issued to the wider region on Wednesday, with those winds expected to turn northwesterly and ease throughout Thursday.

"That front is basically clearing this afternoon. It is an easing trend for the second half of the day so that rain should start clearing by the evening," MetService meteorologist David Miller said.

"As we head into the next few days, it is generally not too bad."

Occasional showers in the morning are expected on Friday "but nowhere near as heavy as it has been", with a high of 18C.

Miller tipped Saturday as the best day in the near future, expecting weather to be mainly fine and a high of 20C.

Rain is expected to return on Sunday, with brief showers in the morning before easing in the afternoon, with a high of 16C expected.