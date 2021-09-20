Mild and showery spring weather on the way for Whanganui

Mild weather and some fine days are in store for Whanganui this week. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Mild weather and some fine days are in store for Whanganui this week. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Whanganui can look forward to a week of mild spring weather with a few showers in the mix this week.

MetService meteorologist Luis Fernandes said the showers will be light and accompanied by northerly breezes rather than a return to last week's heavy rain.

"There was a total of 97mm recorded at Whanganui Airport last week," he said.

"The bulk of the wet weather was recorded last Monday when 30mm of rain fell over a three-hour period, and Tuesday was also very wet."

Fernandes said the rainfall forecast for this week will be light and intermittent, with a couple of clear and sunny days expected at the end of the week.

After early-morning showers on Monday, Whanganui will be cloudy with northwesterly breezes and more of the same was expected for Tuesday when a maximum temperature of 19C is forecast.

"There is a slow front moving up from the South Island which is likely to bring some heavier rain with it late on Wednesday," said Fernandes.

"Thursday will be cloudy with northeasterly winds turning northwest during the day.

"Temperature-wise Whanganui is in for a good week with highs ranging from 17C to 20C."

The forecast for Friday predicts a high of 18C and northwesterly breezes with clear skies, and there will be more of the same on Saturday when a high of 19C is forecast.

Rain and a high of 17C with westerly winds are forecast for Sunday.

The days are now becoming noticeably longer with the sun rising about 6am and setting after 6pm.