The owner of the winning ticket will collect $1 million. Photo / File

It will be a Labour Weekend to remember for one Lotto player after winning $1 million with a ticket purchased in Whanganui.

The winning ticket was sold at Countdown Victoria Ave and won Lotto First Division in Saturday night's draw.

Just two weeks ago a Whanganui MyLotto player won $250,000 after sharing Lotto's First Division with three others.

Powerball was not struck on Saturday and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.