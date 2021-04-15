Whanganui Fire Brigade offering free electric blanket testing

A faulty electric blanket could cause a fire. Photo / File

As the colder weather slowly creeps up, Whanganui Fire Brigade is offering free electric blanket testing.

From 9am to 3pm today, people can get their electric blankets tested free at the Whanganui Fire Station, 87 Maria Pl.

Fire risk management officer Bob Wills-Rawlings said the Whanganui Fire Brigade had partnered with Whanganui Citizens Advice Bureau and Matipo Community Development Trust, where people were able to drop off their electric blankets over the last week so they could be tested.

Laser Electrical will be on-site to do the blanket testing, as well as the volunteer safety team who will provide advice on fire prevention.

"Without these guys, this wouldn't be able to happen, so thank you."

Wills-Rawlings said one in five electric blankets tested throughout New Zealand in 2020 was faulty and he urged Whanganui people to take advantage of the free service in the lead-up to winter.

"We want to encourage as many locals as possible to come down. With winter approaching it's a good time to get tested."

People can drop their blankets off for testing and wait for them, or come back later in the day to get them.

