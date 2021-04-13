Cars hit Feilding power pole twice in space of 15 hours

No one was injured in the two separate crashes. Photo / Bevan Conley

The same power pole has been hit in two separate crashes in the space of 24 hours in Feilding.

Emergency services were alerted to a crash on Sandon Rd in Feilding just after 4.30pm on Tuesday.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said the occupants were shaken by the accident but there were no injuries.

The crash brought down the power pole and traffic was reduced to one lane before contractors restored the pole shortly after.

Just over 12 hours later another vehicle crashed into the same pole.

Emergency services were notified of the crash just before 7.30am on Wednesday.

No one was trapped or injured in the second crash.