Lee Kara (left) and Earl-Jay Pehi may end up facing each other at King in the Ring. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui Muay Thai kickboxers Earl-Jay Pehi and Lee Kara will be putting it all on the line this Friday.

The pair are taking part in the "last man standing" King in the Ring tournament in Auckland, with the possibility of facing each other in the final.

Kara, a former WKA (World Kickboxing Association) New Zealand super heavyweight champion, will be fighting for the first time in close to four years.

Pehi now holds that WKA New Zealand title, along with the International Kickboxing Federation New Zealand title.

Both fight out of the Awa Kings gym.

"Earl-Jay has been pretty active, he's had eight fights with Awa Kings," Kara said.

"I've put in a solid 12-week camp for this. As soon as I heard they were taking names I started training."

His return to action was initially just to help Pehi train for a title fight, Kara said.

"Then the feet starting getting itchy, going to these shows and watching everyone else fight.

"Everyone at the gym uses the song I had - Here I Am/Small Axe by UB40 - and every time I heard it come on it just gave me that feeling. I just thought 'Nah, I'm jumping back in'."

The tournament pits New Zealand and Australian fighters against each other in a transtasman showdown.

Kara enters with a nine win-six loss record, with Pahi at 9-3.

Fights consist of three three-minute rounds under K-1 Kickboxing rules.

If both progressed to the final they would have to do battle with each other, Kara said.

"That is something we've had to come to terms with over this training camp.

"It's not very often you would have to fight one of your stablemates, but I think King in the Ring is one of, if not the only, exception.

"I'm excited and ready. The body is feeling good and I'm in a great space. I just want to get up there and get to work."

Kara and Pehi fight under K-1 and Muay Thai rules.

They are similar disciplines, although Muay Thai uses elbows, knees, kicks and punches, and kickboxing involves punches and kicks only.

Lee Kara (right) in action against Moe Hussain during Night of the Assassins 3 in 2018 - the last year he was in the ring. Photo / NZME

Kara said a good comparison was rugby union (K-1) and rugby league (Muay Thai).

"Union has more traction in terms of media coverage and popularity, and league is more of a minority sport.

"That's the same with K-1 and Muay Thai, and opportunities are bit better in K-1 at the moment as well.

"With Muay Thai included in the next Olympic Games [2024], that will definitely help grow the sport nationally and globally though."

Kara said King in the Ring was the pinnacle of striking sport in New Zealand, especially when it came to K-1 and Muay Thai.

"A lot of big names have come from that promotion and a couple of former Kings have moved on to UFC [Ultimate Fighting Championship] contracts, like Israel Adesanya and Dan Hooker."

Former Whanganui resident Adesanya claimed the King in the Ring title three times in two weight divisions.

He is the current UFC middleweight champion.

"For me, I'm more about stand-up striking, so I would be more interested in going to something like One Championship or other kickboxing promotions," Kara said.

"You've just got to treat your next fight like it's your last fight. You can't think too far ahead."

Whanganui cruiserweight fighter Haimona Tamati will be the first from Whanganui to attend the World Kickboxing Association World Championships when he makes the trip to Wales in November.

Tamati, also a product of Awa Kings, is set to compete in both glory rules kickboxing and full Muay Thai at the event.

The King in the Ring tournament can be watched live on TVNZ+ from 7.30pm on Friday.