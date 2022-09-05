The vehicles will be at Caroline's Boatshed at 10am on Wednesday.

Whanganui petrol heads will be in for a treat this week when an army of hot rods rolls through town.

Vehicles are making the journey from Bluff to Cape Reinga to mark the 60th anniversary of the New Zealand Hot Rod Association (NZHRA).

Drivers will stop at various points in Whanganui on Wednesday.

Whanganui Road Rodders vice-president Gillian Hooper said people were "coming in and dropping out" all the way up the country.

"I know there are 20 cars coming over on the (Interislander) ferry and they'll be joined by those from the North Island."

There wouldn't be a big contingent from Whanganui due to work commitments, Hooper said.

Hooper, a farmer, wouldn't be able to join in on the journey but the cars would be making a pit stop at her property on the way.

Whanganui locals can check them out at Caroline's Boatshed at 10am on Wednesday, before they head to Rod's Repairs in Castlecliff then on to see Wanganui Road Rodders club member Grant River's private car collection.

As for the vehicles themselves, the NZHRA covered a lot of ground, Hooper said.

Hot rods are vehicles that have been rebuilt or modified for high speed and fast acceleration.

"1932 was the year of the iconic hot rod (Ford Coupe), that's where it all started," Hooper said.

"We go from (Ford Model) T-buckets right through to classic vehicles like Impalas and Buicks and muscle cars like Camaros and Pontiacs."

The Wanganui Road Rodders, an affiliate of NZHRA, currently had a membership of around 70, Hooper said.

She and her husband Doug Hooper have been members since 1980.

"We've got our street drags coming up on March 5, which brings a lot of vehicles to Whanganui, and the River City Park Up is on April 23.

"That (Park Up) covers everything you can think of."

NZHRA's 60th Anniversary Diamond Run left Bluff on September 1 and will arrive at Cape Reinga on September 14.