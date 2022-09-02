NZ Army Senior Sergeant Solomon Vaetoru will lead the Territorial Force soldiers into the Harakeke Forest for their exercise. Photo / Bevan Conley

Soldiers will be seen carrying out training exercises - including an attack on an enemy camp - next week in locations around Whanganui.

"If the guys are doing a proper job with their camouflage [the public] shouldn't see them at all," NZ Army's Senior Sergeant Solomon Vaetoru said.

He's leading a group of about 30 Territorial Force soldiers from the West Coast Company in a training known as Exercise Rampart during the weekend of September 9.

Soldiers will stage an attack on an enemy camp in Harakeke Forest, just south of Whanganui.

"We've chased the enemy, we've finally found out there is a camp in there so the enemy will set up a camp and the intent is to go in there, reconnoitre their camp, the best way of attacking it, withdrawing to a safe area [and] planning the attack," Vaetoru said.

"Early hours of the morning or whenever they will go in and attack the enemy camp, take it out, clear it and then carry on with whatever task after that."

Earlier next week, between September 6 and 9, the Wellington East Coast Squadron of the army will carry out its training - Exercise Perano - in Fordell and Mangamahu.

That one will involve soldiers in light armoured vehicles with weapons.

The army has warned there will be blank firing and pyrotechnics during Exercise Rampart - but Vaetoru said the area was isolated and unlikely to be noticed by the public.

"If [members of the public] come across us they either bypass us or wait until we've done our [activity] and then they can carry on."

The area can't be closed - but Vaetoru said they have put advertising in the newspaper and sentries and signs up saying what they are doing.

Among the Territorial Force soldiers will be what are known as "buddies" - people who have shown interest in joining up and are now along for a taste of what the role involves.

Vaetoru said the Territorial Forces had been diminishing in recent years.

"At the end of the day there's a lot of interest out there in other areas as well so we try do the best we can with our recruiting and entice people to come and join up."

The West Coast Company goes from Wellington up to New Plymouth and in land to Waiouru, Vaetoru said.

There are platoons in Linton, New Plymouth and Whanganui.

At Harakeke Forest they will construct a camp where the soldiers will be sleeping as well as planning and carrying out an attack.

It is all part of the normal training the Territorial Forces have to carry out.

This year's directive from NZ Army hierarchy has been "close country" - battling in places like the forests the will be in next weekend, Vaetoru said.

So far this year the group has been reviewing patrolling skills as well as ambushing.

In February or March next year the whole battalion gets together to be assessed for the skills they learned this year.

Whereas the Harakeke Forest exercise is being done by Territorial Torces who come from all walks of life, Exercise Perano is being carried out by fulltime army staff from the Queen Alexandra's Mounted Rifles regiment.

Warrant Officer Class 2 Benny Meade said people can expect to see four light armoured vehicles and between 12 to 15 soldiers.

The soldiers will be carrying out a route classification - a scenario where a main road has been destroyed and they have to figure out a backup option.

They measure other roads' width, gradients, bridges and find any improvements needed to take army equipment through.

"They will have to reconnoitre the entire area and give us a classification on what routes are good and what routes are not good."