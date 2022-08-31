Two people were taken to hospital after a crash at the intersection of Mill Rd and Mosston Rd. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two people have been taken to Whanganui Hospital after a single vehicle crash in Castlecliff on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 9.30am when a vehicle hit with a power pole at the intersection of Mosston and Mill roads.

Police, St John, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and Powerco responded.

St John said two ambulances and one manager attended. Three people were treated at the scene - one with minor injuries, another with moderate injuries and a person with serious injuries.

St John transported the patients in moderate and serious conditions to Whanganui Hospital.

Powerco said the incident caused a power outage that initially affected 1473 homes in Castlecliff.

A field crew was sent to the site to make it safe and make repairs.

Powerco said 1181 customers were reconnected at 9.44am and the remaining 292 customers were reconnected at 10.15am.