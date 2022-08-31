Entrants march during the opening ceremony of the 2021 event in Whanganui. Photo / Paul Brooks

The Downer New Zealand Masters Games in Whanganui has an official date and a brand new look.

Sixty sports and activities will run from February 3 to 12 next year.

There will be eight new disciplines to choose from - fencing, powerlifting, futsal, cyclocross, pickleball, Ki O Rahi, racquetball, and sport stacking - also known as cup or speed stacking.

Whanganui New Zealand Masters Games Trust chair Marianne Cavanagh said the new vision was for "more people playing longer".

"Our values are pride, unity, heart and fun.

"The rebrand reflects how the games community has evolved since the first event in the late 80s and honours the 'baby boomers' who created it while welcoming the masters of tomorrow."

The event was officially launched on Thursday.

New games manager Heather Cox said after being a competitor and spectator, she was looking forward to bringing it all together.

"On top of that I'm very passionate about Whanganui so it's great to have the opportunity to put it on the map."

The games village will once again be based in Whanganui's CBD, with entertainment booked for every night of the event.

Last year's entry tally came in at 4850.

Cox said she was confident that number would rise above 5000 in 2023.

"It's always hard to predict in the current environment but things are open to internationals again.

"There's potential for people who haven't done anything for a while to say 'Hey, let's go to Whanganui and get involved'.''

There were around 20 sports for those aged between 20 and 30, Cox said.

"We want to retain those masters who have been there from the beginning but also grab a whole lot of new people that want to take part.

"We've also been receiving enquiries from people in their 80s asking about this sport and that sport. That's fantastic."

The official charity partner for the 2023 games is Melanoma New Zealand.

Early bird registrations are now open via the New Zealand Masters Games

website - nzmg.com.

Whanganui residents can use a local early bird registration offer by registering with proof of address at the New Zealand Masters Games office at Springvale Park.