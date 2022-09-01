The helicopter crew in front of their newly branded chopper. Photo / Supplied

The rescue helicopter serving the Whanganui region has received a major money injection from a new funder.

From September onwards what was once known as the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter has changed its name to the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter.

Grassroots Trust will contribute a grant of $750,000 to the rescue service in a three-year agreement.

Last year the Palmerston North-based helicopter - a single pilot, twin-engine Kawasaki BK117 - made 413 missions throughout the Whanganui and Manawatū regions.

Each mission costs about $9500, the organisation's sponsorship and marketing manager Sharni Weir said.

"We are so, so grateful," Weir said of the Grassroots Trust funding.

She said the funding brought a level of certainty to a service that was "hugely important" for the region.

The organisation, which needs $4 million a year to operate, is funded by a 70-30 model where Government entities pay for 70 per cent of the service's needs.

The rest comes from the community, Weir said, meaning the Grassroots Trust's contribution was substantial.

"The community can feel really proud of that - just like us," Weir said.

"They should be proud of their rescue helicopter and their crew as well as the money they've raised in the area."

All the fundraising for the North Island's largest group of community rescue helicopters goes through the Philips Search & Rescue Trust and its group manager Vanessa Richmond said she looked forward to working with Grassroots Trust.

"We are delighted to begin what we are sure will become a long-term partnership with Grassroots Trust, an organisation with a purpose we both believe and share - making a positive difference in our community."

Grassroots Trust was established in 2003 to support sport, education, and community organisations through the operation of gaming machines.

Grassroots Trust Central Limited chairman Sean Hannan said the partnership with the rescue helicopter recognised its importance in the communities of this region.

In February the rescue helicopter was needed in Pipiriki on the Whanganui River Rd for a patient who had sustained injuries in an accident and was flown to Wellington Hospital.

In August last year the service rescued someone who had been seriously injured falling on Mt Ruapehu. The person was able to be found via their locator beacon and they were flown to Waikato Hospital for treatment.