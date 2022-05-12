The Whanganui District Council has asked for public feedback on its new Open Spaces and Physical Activities draft strategy. Photo / Bevan Conley

More river activities, e-sports opportunities and additional water fountains are all being looked at as ways to improve outdoor activity in Whanganui.

The Whanganui District Council has asked for public feedback on its new draft Open Spaces and Physical Activities Strategy.

The council has set itself five goals in the strategy, including supporting the health and wellbeing of everyone in the community, valuing and protecting the natural environment and celebrating Whanganui's history and heritage.

The draft also seeks to make sure everyone in the community can access the city's open spaces and that they are meeting the needs of current and future generations.

The council has suggested a range of ideas to meet those goals.

They included exploring digital opportunities such as e-sports and investigating the potential for more river activities.

To support healthy consumption in its open spaces, the council wants to consider bringing in more water fountains and having more healthy food and drink at kiosks.

The draft was created to update the council's current strategy which was developed in 2008. Significant changes had happened to the region since, the council said.

Those changes included population growth, demographic shifts, and changes in sport and recreation participation trends.

Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall said Whanganui's open spaces created a sense of community, so it was important to hear from the community on this strategy.

"We have an abundance of much-loved spaces and sporting facilities that contribute to our unique identity. These places belong to all of us and we want to hear from voices across Whanganui," McDouall said.

Council policy manager Elise Broadbent said public consultation on the draft will help finalise the strategy and firm up activities for an action plan.

"We also want community feedback on the goals we have set in the strategy. This includes our focus on addressing environmental issues, ensuring an inclusive and accessible network and activities, as well as celebrating our heritage and identity," Broadbent said.

The draft strategy is available to read at www.whanganui.govt.nz/have-your-say.

Feedback on the strategy can be given by filling in a submission form, available at Whanganui public and community libraries or via an online form, or by oral submission by calling 06 349 0001.

The period for public consultation on the strategy closes at 5pm on Friday, June 10.