Closing ceremony at the 2021 Masters Games in Whanganui. Photo / Supplied

10 May, 2022 02:00 AM 2 minutes to read

Closing ceremony at the 2021 Masters Games in Whanganui. Photo / Supplied

A date for the 2023 New Zealand Masters Games (NZMG) in Whanganui has been announced.

The games will kick off on February 3 next year and run until February 12.

The event is hosted on alternate years between Whanganui and Dunedin.

This year's event, set to be hosted in the south, had to be cancelled because the country was in the red light Covid-19 setting.

As well as the dates for the 2023 Masters Games, two new appointments have been made to the organising team.

Sarah O'Connor was named as the event's marketing co-ordinator. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui District councillor Josh Chandulal-Mackay has joined as sport partner liaison, while Sarah O'Connor was named as the event's marketing co-ordinator.

Chandulal-Mackay starts his role with NZMG next week, while O'Connor joined the team in April.

Whanganui District councillor Josh Chandulal-Mackay has joined as sport partner liaison at NZMG. Photo / Bevan Conley

Heather Cox was appointed to the games manager role in November 2021 and has been fulltime since February 2022.

"Sarah and Josh both have lots of experience working on community projects and I'm very fortunate to have them on the event team," Cox said.

Registration for the 2023 event is set to open in September, with the sports schedule and entertainment lineup to be announced over the coming months.