Downer New Zealand Masters Games in Whanganui achieves its objectives

Volunteer numbers were up for this year's event. Photo / Kevin Clarke

The Downer New Zealand Masters Games brought 3241 visitors and $3 million into Whanganui in February, organisers say.

Games Trust chairman Leighton Toy said it was "hugely humbling" to see the event supported strongly by local people as well.

"Smashing our objectives for 2021 was a great feeling for the team and trust, especially seeing the benefits the Games brought to Whanganui and knowing we did that collectively as a community," Toy said.

There was a 24 per cent increase in Whanganui participants, a 115 per cent increase in volunteers supporting the running of the event, and a 52 per cent increase in the "upcoming master" category, which was the 30–45-years age group.

"Unprecedented numbers of businesses got behind the games as corporate club partners, and Bayleys Whanganui coming on board as the host partner meant we could take care of our essential hosts like never before," Toy said.

"Collaboration was key to delivering an event in challenging times, and the Whanganui District Health Board made a huge difference by providing support to keep all involved in the games aware of the actions needed to stay safe in a Covid-19 world."

Toy said there was a "healthy injection" of money into the local economy, to the tune of $3 million.

"Witnessing the pleasure people from all over the country got from being part of the Games made us all proud.

"The feedback from participants was really inspiring and that's when you know you have got the mix right.

"There is room for improvements, and we always have that on our radar."