Whanganui's Heather Cox appointed New Zealand Masters Games manager for 2023

Marianne Cavanagh (back), Rachel Thompson (centre) and Heather Cox will lead the way for the 2023 Masters Games. Photo / Bevan Conley

Heather Cox has been appointed games manager for the 2023 New Zealand Masters Games.

Cox was the event manager for Whanganui Vintage weekend for three years from 2019 to 2021, as well as many events when she worked for the Whanganui District Council.

"I'm really enthusiastic about putting Whanganui on the map and am excited about using my event and marketing skills to build on the success of the 2021 games," Cox said.

"I've watched family members compete, supported games promotions while working in local radio and more recently participated. I've always enjoyed myself and look forward to working with a great team to engage more people to experience the fun."

In February, Cox will attend the New Zealand Masters Games in Dunedin to gain some insight and experience for preparing for the 2023 games. The games alternate annually between Whanganui and Dunedin.

"I'm so glad to hear it can go ahead after moving into the traffic light system. I'm excited to go down there and see how it all goes," Cox said.

Sport Whanganui chief executive Danny Jonas said they were fortunate to have Cox in the fold.

"She has proven experience and a terrific track record. She understands what events like the Masters Games mean for our economy and sports clubs," Jonas said.

Former games manager Rachel Thompson has been appointed to the games trust so they can retain her event knowledge.

Whanganui District Council customer experience group manager Marianne Cavanagh has been appointed chairwoman of the trust, replacing Leighton Toy.

"The trust has done a fantastic job strengthening the financial position of the games. I look forward to working with my fellow trustees and continuing the positive growth," Cavanagh said.

The 2021 games in Whanganui offered 54 sports with 4850 participants, a 14 per cent increase on the 2019 event.

The economic benefit this year was $3 million, with $148,215 paid out to local sports clubs.