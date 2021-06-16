Slow the pace down and join the walking football fraternity

Slow the pace and save muscle injury by taking up walking football. Photo / Supplied

Wanting to stay involved in "the beautiful game" but unable to keep up with the fit, young stars of today?

Station United is looking at starting a social walking football competition, encouraging people aged over 40 of all genders and fitness levels to play a slower version of football.

As we get older our bodies lose muscle tone and our sense of balance can become compromised. Mental health is also a consideration – creating a sense of belonging through being involved in a group. This sport is big overseas and still growing, with a World Cup happening in 2022. There is potential for walking football to be included in the NZ Masters Games in the future.

These games are all about low impact, low contact and creating social interaction, camaraderie and banter. You can "talk the talk" but can you "walk the walk" ... it's not as easy as you think.

The games will be played Saturdays at 1pm at Peat Park and started last weekend on Saturday, June 12.

Teams are six aside with 20-minute halves on twilight-sized fields and there is no charge.

Twilight rules apply, the only difference is that you can only walk, and to prevent injuries, tackling is frowned upon.