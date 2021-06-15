Wanganui Golf Club's men team find their form after lunch

Wanganui Golf Club's Stu Gillespie said he was thankful to the players throughout the season. Photo / File

A lunch break provided the impetus for the Wanganui Golf Club's men's pennants team to guarantee its place in the Manawatu-Wanganui A grade division next season.

The team had earlier won the district's B grade title on the back of an unbeaten run and was a shoe in for promotion.

But the players had to overcome the challenge from Levin which had finished last in the A grade, in what amounted to a promotion-relegation match-up played on the Rangatira golf course at Hunterville on Sunday.

The morning foursomes saw Levin take a 2-1 lead into the lunch break. Phil Hooper and Fergus Smith had lost 2 and 1, as had Jason Hulme and Todd Nicholson.

The solitary came from veterans Stu Gillespie and Rick Harding with a 3 and 2 victory.

Wanganui needed four points to gain promotion and did it in a canter.

Gillespie won 6/4, Harding won 4/3, Hooper won 3/2, Nicholson won 2/1, while Hulme halved his match. Smith lost 1 down.

The final points tally was Wanganui 5 and-a-half, Levin 3 and-a-half.

"We need five points to get promoted and we got their in the end," Gillespie, the team's spokesman said.

"We're just very thankful for all those players who made themselves available throughout the season," he said.

As well as the six playing on Sunday, contributions had earlier come from Caleb Tuck, Keith Johnson and Riki Kauika.