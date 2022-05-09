The agreement includes bringing mātauranga (traditional knowledge) into plans, recognising iwi cultural and intellectual property rights, and identifying taonga species and cultural and historic sites. Photo / NZME

The agreement includes bringing mātauranga (traditional knowledge) into plans, recognising iwi cultural and intellectual property rights, and identifying taonga species and cultural and historic sites. Photo / NZME

An independent iwi environment unit is being set up as Taranaki Regional Council grapples with increasing Treaty of Waitangi obligations.

Two full-time equivalent workers will be chosen by iwi of Taranaki, paid for by the council, and administered by Te Kotahitanga o te Ātiawa.

As debate over co-governance with Māori heats up, many councils are getting on with finding ways to better include iwi in day-to-day management and operations.

Taranaki Regional Council (TRC) has signed an agreement with the region's eight iwi post-settlement governance entities to boost their input into planning - particularly looming changes in freshwater rules.

The Resource Management Act currently says councils must "take into account" Treaty of Waitangi principles, but government reforms will instead require councils to "give effect to" those principles.

TRC planning manager Chris Spurdle told its Policy and Planning Committee the heads of agreement signed the council up to the stronger "give effect" requirement.

"This is more than just 'taking into account' – this is a big step up."

Spurdle said there was no standard set of Treaty principles, and the council and iwi would work out what they might mean in a Taranaki context.

"We're not starting from zero: there's a significant amount of information, reports and case law already available on the subject to provide a strong foundation to inform discussions with iwi."

Spurdle said paying for the iwi environment unit would help the council as it worked to combine existing freshwater, air and soil plans under a single Natural Resources Plan.

The unit would help deliver on changes from Wellington, such as the National Policy Statement on Freshwater Management and Te Mana o te Wai.

Iwi would also get a better say on limits and targets for freshwater, including māhinga kai (food gathering places), and setting environmental and cultural objectives.

The agreement also covered bringing mātauranga (traditional knowledge) into plans, recognising iwi cultural and intellectual property rights, and identifying taonga species and cultural and historic sites.

Council chief executive Steve Ruru emphasised the agreement was just a beginning.

"It is an initial three-year agreement and very much a starting point for ongoing discussions and work in this area."

Iwi representative Bonita Bigham says the deal is "a huge and important step forward". Photo / Supplied

Iwi representatives on the committee, Bonita Bigham and Louise Tester, thanked staff for forging the agreement.

"I think it's a huge and important step forward, for getting the mahi done that will benefit all our communities," Bigham said.

Chair Charlotte Littlewood also congratulated and thanked staff.

"We've been talking about capacity and capability ... for a long time so it's great to have this heads of agreement signed and TRC putting its money where its mouth is."

• Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air