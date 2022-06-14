Low-lying areas near the Whanganui River remain flooded after multiple days of thunderstorms. Photo / Bevan Conley

Low-lying areas in Whanganui remained flooded as the Whanganui River reached high tide on Tuesday morning.

The Whanganui District Council advised residents to avoid the boardwalk near Moutoa Quay which was flooded as of 11am Tuesday. Once the river receded, the walkway would be slippery with silt until there was an opportunity to clear it.

The council said the Kowhai Park roadway near the river remained closed on Tuesday due to flooding.

Access to the park via the bridge over the Matarawa Stream was closed due to flooding from the stream.

A council spokesperson said river levels were still high and would remain high for the next day or two, so people must use caution when near the river.

Council roading teams reported Kauarapaoa Rd was still closed at the Mangaiti Stream, but all other roads in the district were open.

Motorists are advised to take extreme care when driving around the region.

The council said people out walking should be careful around trees, particularly in exposed areas, due to sodden ground and high winds increasing the risk of falling trees.