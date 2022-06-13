The road was closed while emergency services responded. Photo / Bevan Conley

A person is in a stable condition in hospital following a fatal two-vehicle crash at Turakina.

One person died at the scene on State Highway 3 on Friday afternoon. Their name has not yet been released by police.

The person taken to Whanganui Hospital was reported to be in a serious condition over the weekend but their condition was now stable, a hospital spokesperson said on Monday.

Police received reports of the crash at 5.34pm on Friday.

The road was closed while emergency services responded.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.