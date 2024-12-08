Since then, it had approached officers and the council several times to seek an adjustment on the “basis of affordability”, the report said.

“The trust describes itself as ‘a volunteer-run space for our community that celebrates all forms of art and the diversity that the arts engender’.”

The report said in November the trust suggested it could afford $15,250 a year.

Whanganui district councillors will vote on the matter on Tuesday, December 10.

They have three options - do nothing, provide the trust with a one-off grant of $7750 (the difference between the rate rises and what it can afford) or purchase the land off the Port Company and establish an arrangement with the trust.

The grant could be paid from the additional $100,000 - yet to be allocated - set aside for community grants in the council’s 10-year (long-term) plan for 2024 to 2034, O’Hagan’s report said.

Buying the land would require unbudgeted capital expenditure and the “total potential impact” on ratepayers was between $20,000 and $34,750 a year.

Doing nothing is council officers’ preferred option.

The report said generally rent values had increased significantly over the past five years.

“The Port Company as a CCO [council-controlled organisation] has been established to generate a financial return.”

The Whanganui District Council meeting is in the council chambers at 9.30am on Tuesday.

