Whanganui club rugby: History created in final round

There was history all round in the final games of the Tasman Tanning Premier regular season, as a four year drought was broken and a 13-season streak was ended on Saturday.

For the first time since 2007, there will be no McCarthy's Transport Ruapehu in the semifinals, as the herculean task of beating Waverley Harvesting Border on their own patch proved too much to overcome, losing 48-17 at Dallison Park.

It was Border's 14th win at home and confirmed they finished top of the table after scoring nine tries to three – Ruapehu still desperately searching for the fourth try in the hopes a bonus point could help them if the result up the Waitotara Valley went to their advantage.

But it was not to be – Border comfortable winners on the back of winger Vereniki Tikoisolomone continuing his phenomenal strike rate of two tries per game – another double taking him to 20 for the season.

Brendan Hemana also got a double, while No8 Semi Vodosese scored for the third straight week and Tikoisolomone's cousin Alekesio Vakarorogo also dotted down.

Winger Tom Symes scored in consecutive games, while flanker Angus Middleton added another try to his tally and fullback Nick Harding finished with an 18-point haul.

With Ruapehu's points-less, the door was wide open for the result up the valley to be decisive, and after missing out at the last hurdle in 2020, Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist delivered a clutch performance - beating home side Settler's Honey Ngamatapouri 31-15,

Both sides had the mathematical opportunity to overtake Ruapehu – Ngamatapouri having the toughest task as they needed a bonus point win while keeping Marist to nothing – but the Green-and-Whites were vowed and determined to make their first Premier semifinal since 2017.

The victory was a great way to reward club stalwart Thomas Nepia, who played his 100th Premier match.

It was an outstanding Saturday for the Marist club in both grades, as with their backs against the wall, Ali Arc Logistics-DNA Kennels Marist Celtic shattered Kelso Hunterville's invincible tag with a 17-12 upset at Spriggens Park.

Having suffered a shock loss to Speirs Food Marton the week before and knowing their heads were on the chopping block after watching Black Bull Liquor Pirates beat Utiku Old Boys 38-20 in the game before them to temporarily leapfrog into fourth place, Celtic scored the only points for the first half.

Safe on top of the table, Hunterville would equalise early in the second stanza, but Celtic raised 10 more points to climb from virtual fifth to third spot and completely flip the expected opponents for each semifinal.

Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau had figured they were heading to the Pa for a rematch with Harvey Round Motors Ratana - hoping to start the game like they played the second half in their 24-7 loss at the Country Club.

Down 19-0 at halftime, Kaierau controlled the better part of the second stanza, and only an intercept try from Ratana on fulltime blew out the scoreline.

Instead, Kaierau will now make the longer trip to Hunterville Domain, while Celtic will face Ratana at the Pa in the rematch of last year's grand final.

Marton have already played what they considered a grand final, as they signed off their club day in style with a 27-5 win over country cousins McCrea Scanning Counties to lock the Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield away for the summer.

The other sides to finish their season positively were Bennett's Taihape, who secured a winning record by travelling to Dallison Park to upend Border 37-17, while the new Ruapehu Senior team celebrated their first year back in existence by finishing with a 34-12 win over the Buffalos on the Racecourse fields.

Results, July 3

TasmanTanning Premier, Week 10

Grand Hotel Challenge Shield – Byford's Readimix Taihape 24 (Tremaine Gilbert, James Barrett, Lennox Shanks, Dylan Gallien tries; Luke Whale 2 con) bt Kaierau 3 (Josh Lane pen) HT: 12-3.

Waverley Harvesting Border 58 (Vereniki Tikoisolomone 2, Brendan Hemana 2, Alekesio Vakarorogo, Semi Vodosese, Tom Symes, Angus Middleton, Nick Harding tries; Harding pen, 5 con) bt McCarthy Transport Ruapehu 17 (Scorers not available). HT: 36-12.

Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist bt Settlers Honey Ngamatapouri 31-15. (Scorers not available).

Senior Championship, Week 11

At Spriggens Park: Black Bull Liquor Pirates bt Utiku OB 38-20. HT: 20-19 Utiku OB.

At Spriggens Park: Ali Arc Logistics-DNA Kennels Marist Celtic bt Kelso Hunterville 17-12. HT: 7-0.

At Racecourse: Ruapehu bt Marist Buffalo's 34-12.

At Kaierau Country Club: Harvey Round Motors Ratana bt Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau 24-7. HT: 19-0.

At Dallison Park: Bennett's Taihape bt Border 37-17. HT: 17-12.

At Marton Park (Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield): Speirs Food Marton bt McCrea Scanning Counties 27-5. HT: 15-0.