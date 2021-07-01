Whanganui Senior club rugby: Marton on a mission this weekend

Ratana will take on Kaierau at the Country Club. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

Tomorrow's club day at Marton Park will be extra sweet as home side Speirs Food Marton meet their respected fellow country club McCrea Scanning Counties.

Both sides, despite sitting 9th and 10th on the Tasman Tanning Senior table, have the chance to end the season as champions as the Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield will be defended in what seemed the most unlikely location just three weeks ago.

Odds dictated that despite Harvey Round Motors Ratana relinquishing the Shield to Ruapehu for an ineligible player technicality on May 8, the prize would either return to their hands or those of undefeated Kelso Hunterville, who will respectively play their fellow Top 4 sides Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau and Ali Arc Logistics-DNA Kennels Marist Celtic this weekend.

But neither Kaierau nor Celtic will show up with the Shield, as for the second year in a row, Marton have enjoyed a late season renaissance no-one saw coming.

In 2020, Marton went from losing five consecutive games to winning four straight, yet while travelling to Memorial Park this June 19, they seemed to pose little concern for Utiku Old Boys - looking to defend the Shield and keep their Top 4 hopes alive.

Despite a previous 1-7 record, Marton played adventurous football in the mud, as some high risk passes just stuck, and by the time Utiku could bring their respected forward pack into play it was much too late - the Shield and semifinals gone at 29-19.

That was a surprise, but a week later the competition was turned on its head as No3 ranked Celtic came to Marton Park but did not leave with the Shield – beaten 24-22 in the upset of the season.

"It's one of those things I've been happy about, we've been there [against teams]," said co-coach Dennis Tucker, who shares the reins with 2020 coach Mark Jones, as the 29-year-old was required back on the field.

"Only Ratana [64-14] gave us a touch up, and Hunterville [25-0] at the start just got away.

"We decided when we got to Utiku, we wanted to throw a few spanners in the works.

"We were on a hiding to nothing, we had nothing to lose. We were here to have a bit of fun and make you work for it."

Taking the Shield with two home games remaining, Marton suddenly had a clear mission to make 2021 a success story their youthful squad can build upon, having noted the WRFU's Senior preview the week before was all about what Celtic were going to do.

"I just said 'let's use it'. We said, 'let's ruin the party for them and let two teams in the bottom tier compete for it'," said Tucker.

"We've got a young team coming through so a bit of confidence is good."

All praise has been heaped upon playmaker Ngatu Bates at first or second-five, while Steven Karehana has led from the front foot.

Frenchman Maxime Ramiroz has continued to be a positive influence on the club, despite breaking his leg at the start of the campaign.

Brothers Jordy and James Kumeroa followed the footsteps of their club legend father Kelly, who had to finally retire this year due to a back injury, but immediately joined the refereeing ranks.

Kumeroa will officiate the Counties game – which both clubs welcome because while his sons are on one side, he has about half a dozen cousins on the other.

"It's a family affair on both teams, so he can't get away with not doing a good job," said Tucker.

Draw

Senior (1pm kickoffs, unless otherwise noted): Kaierau vs Ratana, Country Club; Border vs Taihape, Dallison Park; Marton vs Counties, Marton Park; Buffalos vs Ruapehu, Racecourse; Pirates vs Utiku Old Boys, Spriggens Park; Celtic vs Hunterville, Spriggens Park (2.30pm).