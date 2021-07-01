Whanganui Premier club rugby: Taihape and Kaierau face off ahead of semifinals

Dillon Adrole is back in the line-up for Kaierau. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

It will be Part 1 of a two-week morality play for Byford's Readimix Taihape and Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau tomorrow, as the only two fixed points for the upcoming Tasman Tanning Premier semifinals.

Locked into second and third on the table, with Taihape only able to lift to the top if something extraordinary happens in South Taranaki, this will likely be the first time since 2014 that two Premier semifinalists have faced each other a week before meeting in the playoffs.

Taihape were also part of that last double-header, as the young fourth-place team going to Rochfort Park on consecutive weekends to face the then-mighty McCarthy's Transport Ruapehu.

"We were a bunch of children back then, much different now," said Taihape coach Tom Wells of his 2019 champions and 2020 runners-up.

Taihape have not lost to Kaierau at the Country Club in this modern era - Kaierau's sole win in Whanganui being the 2017 Consolation Final at Spriggens Park - while there is also the matter of the visitors trying to lock the Grand Hotel Challenge Shield away for the summer.

But Wells, who has always emphasised player management above pristine win-loss records, will not overextend his squad or show all their wares just to maintain the streak and the Shield.

"We're definitely changing it up. I'm not set on my 22 yet, so going to give everyone a crack.

"We don't take these guys lightly, at all, but this week is not the prize for us."

He will be expecting similar chess manoeuvres from the home side.

"Those guys have been more riddled with injury than anyone. They want to have their best 22 the week after."

Ironically, Wells' primary strategy is not so much protecting his walking wounded, but making sure previously hurt players have an opportunity to build up their match fitness.

Outside back Jaye Flaws and loose forwards Lennox Shanks and Tremaine Gilbert have returned from injury breaks of various lengths, so Taihape will "be trying to run the cobwebs out of them".

Kaierau's assistant coach and resident club legend Ace Malo also feels there are bigger fish to fry than this game, even if his team could desperately use the boost of a victory.

"We've still got a few out, I think most of the boys are coming back next week.

"This game, if we win or lose, we're still in third position, so we'll try to get everyone fit for next week - Taihape are probably the same.

"Their forwards look pretty solid, hopefully we get a game plan for this week and it pays off."

Malo himself has not avoided injury, as both he and son Ezra had to come off in the defeat to Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist – the start of Kaierau's longest losing streak since 2017.

"It was pretty hard. Three losses in a row, out of four [second round games].

"It was hard for our supporters as well.

"We had a lot of boys playing different positions, especially in the backs. Positions they had never played before.

"We had some fellas from the Bs come in, fill up the forwards as well. So pretty hard to run our game plan."

There has been some good news, because as well as the Malos, the likes of Dillon Adrole, Matt Ashworth, Kohlt Coveny and Jack van Bussel have slowly trickled back into the lineup.

Elsewhere, the entire Premier competition will wait for news to be transmitted through wi-fi from the Settler's Honey Ngamatapouri clubrooms up the Waitotara Valley - to see what happened in their fixture with Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist.

The winner has the chance to overtake Ruapehu at the last gasp in fourth place, given the Ohakune club faces the daunting task of trying to end Waverley Harvesting Border's streak of 13 consecutive victories at Dallison Park, which has stretched over three seasons.