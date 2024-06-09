A final-quarter burst gave Kaierau a 34-16 win over Marist in the Whanganui Premier derby on Saturday. Photo / Kate Belsham

Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist had hoped to break some bad habits when it came to Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau but, in the end, they handed derby supremacy for 2024 to their fellow Metro team, 34-16 at the Country Club on Saturday.

In a repeat of Spriggens Park in the first round, also an Old Timers and Sponsors Day before a good crowd, Marist were right in it with Kaierau – trailing 17-16 with their hosts reduced to 14 men through a professional foul yellow card as the final quarter approached.

Kaierau were fortunate to be leading, having scored two tries by chasing down attacking kicks – dynamic winger Junior Lalanabaravi getting one and then setting up the other for returning halfback Eben Claassen.

But when a succession of penalties allowed Marist second five Wiremu Morgan to pop over three-pointers either side of halftime, while reserve back Ioane Hough scored after sustained pressure which saw Kaierau fullback Peceli Malancagi carded for not releasing, it appeared the visitors’ run of good form was continuing.

Instead, Kaierau’s playmakers sparked another fourth-quarter derby blitz.

First, the cast-iron veteran Ace Malo showed what was possible with a brilliant no-look inside ball for acting captain Ethan Robinson to slice Marist open and set up the eventual try for fullback Sheldon Pakinga.

His job done, Malo then departed for Robinson to move from second-five to first receiver and now, with his blood up, the skipper made a succession of line breaks and scored a great try himself from a show-and-go near Marist’s line for a 12-point scoring burst while a man down.

In reply, Marist reverted to basic errors with missed lineouts, being in front on a restart, a succession of dropped tackles, and finally losing halfback Daniel Kauika to the sin bin for a similar professional foul to Malancagi when desperately defending his tryline.

It was great to see Kaierau’s Joe Edwards come off the bench for his first match in one-and-a-half seasons and, finally, Malancagi redeemed with the long ball for Lalanabaravi to dance around his marker and score with 11 minutes left and leave his team safe.

Marist had their moments – winger C.J. Stowers showing strength to get the ball down and score early after a great offload by centre Akiwa Koro, while hooker-turned-flanker Alesana Tofa was the one player who gave the hosts real concern with his attacking runs.

But even late in the game when searching for a consolation try, Marist made too many mistakes, meaning coach Steelie Koro goes back to the drawing board.

“I don’t know what it is. It’s hard trying to find that balance – putting consistent games together.

“That break last week had that effect – whether it helps teams by good for injuries [recovery], but it can stop a bit of momentum there.

“I was telling our team, ‘we created enough opportunities to take advantage of it, but just didn’t recognise enough of it and take those chances’.

“In this level, you got to take what you can get, and I think the faster our young team can understand that, then we’ll be really good in that top four.”

After their tough loss last-up with Byford’s Readmix Taihape, Kaierau coach Danny Tamehana was pleased to see his players suddenly snap into their continuity at the business end of the game.

“It was actually quite weird, because when Peceli went to the bin, I think individuals there – especially Ethan – stepped up.

“Moving him into No 10, getting his hands on the ball a bit more, just using a bit more space and time was mean.

“We played with a bit of width, and just held on to the pill a little bit, because that first half was stop-start and we couldn’t get into it.”

Tamehana was also delighted to welcome back the likes of Edwards after such a long layoff, as well as Claassen and prop Raymond.

“Having these vital players will be crucial for our team.”

Kaierau 34 (E. Claassen 2, J. Lalanabaravi 2, S. Pakinga, E. Robinson tries; Robinson 2 con) bt Marist 16 (C. Stowers, I. Hough tries; W. Morgan 2 pen). HT: 17-8.