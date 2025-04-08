A family-friendly, free health event is aiming to help boost child immunisation rates and health screening rates in Whanganui.
Whānau Manaaki Kindergartens is helping to organise the event through the Piri’anga Alofa Pacific and Community Services with support from Health New Zealand.
It will take place at Whanganui East School on Thursday from 3pm to 6pm, providing medical checks for families, immunisation, before-school checks, breast screening advice, cervical screening options, referrals, a free sausage sizzle and face painting for children.
About 200 people attended a similar event at Gonville School a few weeks ago.
Piri’anga Alofa Pacific and Community Services senior lead Caroline Mareko, who is based in Porirua but supports kindergarten services in Whanganui, said Health NZ had identified Whanganui as one of the regions with a low uptake of immunisations.