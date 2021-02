Today's newspaper delivery will be delayed due to hold-ups for vehicles travelling through the Auckland border checkpoint.

The newspapers are printed at the NZME Ellerslie print site and trucked to our region.

Auckland's switch to Level 3 lockdown at the weekend has led to border patrols being set up north and south of New Zealand's largest city.

We regret the inconvenience.

Any newspapers not delivered by midday will be credited.