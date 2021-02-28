Pride Week: Long lunch brings out the bright and the beautiful in Whanganui

The Dublin St Bridge walkway provided a perfect picnic spot for diners enjoying the Whanganui Pride Week Long Lunch on Sunday. Photo / Lewis Gardner

All the colours of the rainbow were fluttering on Whanganui's Dublin St Bridge on Sunday as diners enjoyed lunch at tables along the city-side walkway.

The long lunch was part of Whanganui Pride Week celebrations which went ahead despite Covid-19 restrictions and diners enjoyed delicious picnic lunches provided by the Yellow House cafe while enjoying great views and scintillating company.

"The tables are all spaced 2.5m apart and everyone had scanned their QR codes and used the hand sanitiser," organiser Christina Emery said.

"We're so pleased that it has been able to happen because it took a fair bit of organising."

Emery warned diners not to put their hands under the tables before they took their seats.

"You can if you want to but be warned - they are school desks and there may be gum underneath them," she said.

The desks were on loan from Whanganui High School and chairs for the event were supplied by Bayleys Whanganui real estate.

Bryan Rowe and Marian Anderson commemorate their long lunch with a selfie the Dublin St Bridge. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Bryan Rowe from Feilding and Marian Anderson from Marton were two of the 40 guests occupying the 25 tables along the walkway and both said they were delighted the event was able to go ahead.

"It is so good to see how much attitudes have improved," Anderson said.

"A lot of the Pride Week events are being held right in the middle of the city - it's a great profile. Whanganui has always been quite a forward-thinking place."

Emery said it was disappointing that some Pride Week events such as Singles Night have had to be cancelled.

"Fortunately most things can still go ahead because the venues are big enough for safe distancing under level 2."

Long lunch picnic boxes contained salad rolls, scones, slices of brownie, fresh fruit and bottled water.