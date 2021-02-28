Covid 19 coronavirus: Alert level change impacts some Whanganui events

The return to Covid-19 level 2 restrictions means some disruptions to some Whanganui events and schedules. Photo / Bevan Conley

As Auckland adjusts to Covid-19 level 3 restrictions which began on Sunday morning, Whanganui, along with the rest of the country, is adapting to a return to level 2.

While scheduled Saturday events in the city were able to go ahead, there were some changes for events on Sunday.

The planned annual celebration of Whanganuitanga at Pākaitore/Moutoa Gardens was scaled back to a smaller gathering so the broadcast on Awa FM radio station could still go ahead with selected speakers.

Spokeswoman Marilyn Davis said there were around 50 people gathered at the riverside reserve on Sunday morning.

"We had a hui on Saturday night so most people knew not to come and we're keeping a tally to make sure we don't have more than 100," she said.

"It's disappointing but we were prepared for the possibility."

Some Whanganui Pride Week and La Fiesta women's festival events have been cancelled or rescheduled. Organisers advise checking their Facebook pages to see what the changes are.

This week's performance of Tutus on Tour and the Sol3 Mio show, both at the Royal Wanganui Opera House, have been postponed and new dates will be confirmed.

Small Talks, scheduled for Tuesday, March 2, has been postponed. A new date will be announced soon, with all tickets able to be transferred.

The committee and landowners involved with Parikino Horse Sports 2021 said they have made the "regrettable decision" to cancel their March 6 event.

"It is only the third time in its 95-year history the sports have been cancelled, and has been a difficult call to make," a spokesperson said.

Air Chathams chief officer Duane Emeny was waiting in line for a Covid test in Auckland when he spoke to the Chronicle on Sunday.

"There's about an hour and a half wait here but it is what it is," he said.

"Our last flight out of Whanganui will be today [Sunday] and we will have all planes on the ground in Auckland apart from the Chatham Islands flights, which continue to operate as an essential service."

Emeny said all customers will receive a flight credit or cash refund depending on the type of fare purchased and personal circumstances.

"Our reservations team are expecting to field a large number of enquiries, so thanks in advance to everyone for their patience."

The restrictions also affect the Whanganui Airport Cafe, which will be closed for the next seven days or until further notice.

Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall said it is disappointing that restrictions have been required again.

"I'm pleased that most things have been able to go ahead and we are not facing what Auckland is having to cope with," he said.

"I want to give a shout-out to Auckland because they are doing it for us all. People bag Auckland but they are keeping us all safe by observing those tougher restrictions."

McDouall said although Whanganui people have been great at taking personal responsibility, it is timely to remind ourselves to wash our hands, scan QR codes, maintain safe distancing and especially stay home if we are unwell.