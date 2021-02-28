Joyful journey to open Whanganui Film Society 2021 season

Whanganui Film Society president David Mulholland is looking forward to welcoming new and returning members to an exciting 2021 season. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Whanganui Film Society opens on Monday, March 1, with a screening of Kiwi director Pietra Brettkelly's 2018 film Yellow is Forbidden.

"We wanted to open with something that is joyful and celebratory," society president David Mullholland said.

"Dressing up is optional but we'd like people to come along in something splendid if they feel like it."

In Yellow is Forbidden Brettkelly takes viewers into the opulent world of show-stopping Chinese designer Guo Pei as she prepares to make her Paris debut and seeks admission into the exclusive club of haute couture.

The world became aware of Pei's incredible work in 2015 when pop star Rihanna wore her incredible yellow, hand-made gown to the Met Gala in New York.

She had discovered Pei and her work while researching Chinese couture on the internet and purchased the gown which weighs 25kg and has a train longer than the most opulent bridal gown.

"I'm so in love with this dress, but the train is insane," Rihanna told Vanity Fair.

"I can't really walk in it without any help - but it's so worth it. I love this dress so much."

A scene from Pietra Brettkelly's film Yellow is Forbidden screening at the Davis theatre this week. Photo / Supplied

Yellow is Forbidden was described as a "fascinating, gorgeous film" when it screened at the NZ International Film Festival in 2018 and Mullholland said there is a wonderful line-up of films this year.

"The great thing is that Whanganui Film Society members can see each one at an average cost of just $3.

"We are asking people to join online and collect their membership paperwork when they come to a screening. There is a range of options and we are on hand to answer questions at the screenings."

Yellow is Forbidden: Monday, March 1, 7pm at Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St. Find out more at nzfilmsociety.org.nz

Covid-19 level 2 precautions will be in place so there will be no sales of icecreams or drinks and safe distance seating arrangements will be operating.