Five people injured in a multiple vehicle collision in Whanganui

One person is in a stable condition after four vehicles collided in Ingestre St in Whanganui on Friday night. Photo / Bevan Conley

Liz Wylie is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

Five people were injured in a collision involving four vehicles on Ingestre St between Harrison St and Somme Pde in Whanganui.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said of the five people injured in Friday's accident, four had moderate injuries and one was in a serious condition.

"Four people were transported to Whanganui Hospital and one was treated at the scene," she said.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to the accident shortly after 7pm and traffic was diverted for around two hours.

"Police responded to a collision involving a van and three cars on Ingestre St," she said.

"The traffic was moving again by 9pm."

Whanganui Hospital staff confirmed that three people were treated and discharged while a fourth person remains in hospital in a stable condition.