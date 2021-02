A pedestrian with serious injuries has been taken to hospital. Photo / File

A person has serious injuries after being hit by a car in Whanganui

A police spokesperson said the incident happened on Anzac Parade, which is part of State Highway 4, about 10.40am on Thursday.

A St John spokeswoman said one person has been transported to Whanganui Hospital in a serious condition.

The road is closed between Broughton St and Nixon St and motorists are asked to avoid the area.