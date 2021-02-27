Covid 19 coronavirus: Move back to level 2 affects Whanganui events

This year's Pākaitore Whanganuitanga Celebrations have been cancelled. Photo / File

A number of Whanganui events scheduled for today and the coming week have been affected by the move back to Covid-19 alert level 2.

From 6am on Sunday, February 28, Auckland residents will need to observe level 3 rules for seven days. The rest of New Zealand is at level 2.

The Pākaitore Whanganuitanga Celebrations at Pākaitore Moutoa Gardens today have been cancelled.

"We know this will be disappointing news to our whānau but it is vital that we follow the rules to keep our rohe protected from Covid-19," the organisers said.

"Heoi anō, we still encourage you to celebrate Pākaitore, just in a different way. Share memories and kōrero with your friends and whānau. Post old photos onto our Facebook page."

Pride Whanganui's long lunch on the Dublin St Bridge is going ahead today as people will be able to socially distance.

However, some other Pride Week events have been affected by the move to level 2.

Singles Night has been cancelled and the Pride Hub and Art Exhibition will now be at 131 Victoria Ave. The Authentic You Evening will also be moved to 131 Victoria Ave.

The Whanganui Film Society's 2021 opening night will go ahead on Monday, March 1, but there will be no icecreams or drinks for sale and safe distance seating arrangements will be operating.

Level 2 rules

• No more than 100 people at social gatherings, including weddings, birthdays, funerals and tangihanga.

• Businesses can open, but they legally must follow public health rules. These include physical distancing and record keeping.

• Alternative ways of working are encouraged where possible.

• Talk with your staff to identify risks and ways to manage them.

• Ask everyone — workers, contractors and customers — with cold, flu or Covid-19 symptoms to stay away from your premises.

• Keep workers 1 metre apart and customers in retail businesses 2 metres apart.

• Businesses are legally required to display a QR code and provide an alternative contact tracing system.

• Face coverings are strongly encouraged if you are in close contact with others.

• Reduce the number of shared surfaces, and regularly disinfect them. Wash your hands.