Showers moving in across Whanganui over the coming week

Clouds are expected to develop across the week, with cooler, wetter weather from Thursday onward. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui residents should expect isolated showers and cooler temperatures as the week progresses.

MetService meteorologist April Clark said a series of fronts are moving across New Zealand and cooler, wetter weather can be expected as the week moves forward.

"Warmer fronts are moving over Whanganui so you can expect to see more clouds around. Sea breezes will be hitting the inland areas which will bring down the temperature a bit."

Showers are developing on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"It's still pretty warm with expected temperatures of 26 degrees and 25 degrees."

A cold front is expected to hit the area on Thursday, bringing cooler weather and more clouds.

"It's dropping four degrees overnight with Thursday expected to be around the 21 degree mark. Showers should be expected as the westerly rolls in."

Friday is expected to have cloudy periods with the chance of showers, with the westerly turning into a northerly.

Saturday is expected to be the wettest day, with rain developing early in the day before easing to showers in the afternoon. The temperature is expected to be around 20C on Saturday.