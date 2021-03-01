Swimmers dive into the Whanganui Bridge to Bridge Challenge

Spectators took to the banks of the Whanganui River to watch swimmers competing in the Bridge to Bridge swim. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Swimmers dived into the Whanganui River over the weekend to compete in the annual Bridge to Bridge swim.

Hosted by the Whanganui Multisport Club, 34 swimmers competed in the 3km event.

Starting near the Aramoho Rowing Club, the swimmers finished the 3.2km swim at the Union Boat Club.

Simon Mori took first place by more than a minute with a time of 26m 50s. With his win, Mori claimed the Holmes Cup.

Georgia Abraham was second in 27m 57s and Michelle Nevil finished third in 28m 13s.

Cayden Earles won the Bridge to Bridge Cup and the Central Cup for being the first swimmer and female to finish not in a wetsuit. She finished seventh overall with a time of 29m 53s.

Just one place behind her, Ann Rogerson took out the Ingleby Morrison Cup and McFarlane Cup for being the second female to finish and the first master not in a wetsuit.

Twelve-year-old Isla Jones was the youngest competitor of the day.

Rounding out the trophy winners were Margie Chiet, taking out the Fantham Cup and Tony Fantham, winning the Memorial Trophy for being the oldest female and male respectively.

Organiser Margie Chiet has been involved with the annual swim since 1996.

"It was brilliant. We had a lot of wonderful feedback, I was really pleased."

After not being able to run the event last year due to the Covid-19 lockdown, Chiet said it was a great day in the water.

"We were really fortunate because the next day was level 2, we were lucky.

"It was a fabulous sunny day for a swim. It was a bit choppy at the start and then you find your space and it was good. It was a very fast swim, a lot of people would've done personal bests."

Chiet acknowledged The Rutland Arms Inn, Mud Ducks, Wanganui Veterinary Services, Pet Essentials, 25 Somme, Splash Centre, Victoria Dental and the Whanganui Produce Centre for all the prizes awarded and Wanganui Surf Lifesaving for providing on-water safety.