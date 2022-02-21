View from the Springvale Swing Bridge. Photo / Maartje Morton

Once again Whanganui Camera Club has benefited from space becoming available unexpectedly at the Edith Gallery.

The Edith Gallery at UCOL had some empty walls from February 28 to March 4, giving the club the opportunity to put on an exhibition of members' work not previously shown.

An array of talent. Photo / Supplied

The exhibition is open all week to members of the public between 10am and 3pm. Most of the photographs are for sale and club members look forward to showing off their latest images.

The chapel at Moawhango. Photo / Maartje Morton

The Details

What: Whanganui Camera Club exhibition.

When: Monday, February 28 – Friday, March 4.

Where: Edith on the Quay.