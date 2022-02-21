

La Fiesta No.13 reaches its midpoint on Sunday so with more than two weeks of the festival still to run, there is plenty on offer. Keep an eye on the official festival website, as well as our La Fiesta NZ Facebook page, and Women's Network Whanganui on Facebook and Instagram for updates. Grab your very own festival guide in real life from the i-Site, Paige's Book Gallery, Community Education, and a host of other good places about town, or call in and see us at Women's Network.

There have been a few event changes and cancellations due to the challenges of Covid-19, mostly in relation to venue size and concerns about being able to safely meet spacing guidelines, especially with the Omicron outbreak in play. Here's a look at what's coming up over the next few days:

THURSDAY, FEB 24

5.30pm: PUMP CLASS St Andrew's Hall, Bell St. First class free, $60 for 10 classes. Contact Carla 021 165 8961. A fun class using a weighted bar for an extra workout. Try out a class free and see if it's the right level and pace for you.

5.45pm: LOW-IMPACT ZUMBA, the Women's Network, 75 St Hill St. Koha. Contact Kat 021 075 9628 or activewithkat@gmail.com - Easy-to-follow fun Zumba class suitable for beginners, all ages and fitness levels.

FRIDAY, FEB 25

5.30pm-6pm: RAISING THE ENERGY, 70a Guyton St. Koha. Contact Carla: clangmead@slingshot.co.nz - Learn about what heart coherence means and how and why it affects our vibratory system as well as our community and global consciousness.

6-9pm: DUNGEONS + DRAGONS LADIES' NIGHT, Alexander Heritage Library, Pukenamu Drive. Free. RSVP to: Nicola@whanganuilibrary.com - In this "Like A Bard Outta Hell" edition, join an All Bards one-shot adventure about trying to make it big in the fantasy music industry. New and experienced players welcome.

SATURDAY, FEB 26

9.30am-noon: TAKE CHARGE OF YOUR LIFE, the Women's Network, 75 St Hill St. Koha. Contact Ruth: ruthktidemann@gmail.com - Explore your choices by examining old habits and fears and live your life as you want it.

11.30am: SPIRITUAL TOPIC SHARING, Wisdom Is Yours, 200b Victoria Ave. Koha. Contact [06] 345 5002 or dimensionsoflight7@gmail.com - A spiritual circle where you can ask questions and share spiritual experiences. Collectively, we can enlighten the soul and share in the company of like-minded people.

3-7pm: WALKING WITH DONKEYS, 1126 Longacre Rd. $20. Contact Pauline 021 266 4410 - Meet with a group of women and pack your evening picnic onto the backs of four miniature donkeys and walk with them. Bookings essential. Also available on Sunday.

SUNDAY, FEB 27

9.30am: BIKE TO UPOKONGARO BRIDGE, Meet by the i-Site riverside, Taupo Quay. Free. Contact Dinelle 022 076 3592 or dinelle@sportwhanganui.co.nz - Join a leisurely bike ride up to the Upokongaro Bridge and back. BYO bike and helmet, or you can use one of ours if you register in advance. Suitable for all fitness levels.

5pm: O JULIET – A POP-UP HOUSE CONCERT, Venue confirmed upon booking. $10 tickets. Txt Carla 027 477 6454 or womnet.whanganui@gmail.com. For music info, visit: https://www.ojulietmusic.co.nz

5pm-7pm: WILD ABOUT WEEDS, Venue confirmed upon booking. $25 Contact Margi 027 4481 581 or [06] 344 1250 - Forage in a Springvale garden with munching compulsory. Drink fresh herbal teas – lemon verbena, peppermint, rosemary, balm of Gilead, thyme and sage – make and eat a weed salad. Bookings essential.