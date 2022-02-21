Making Tracks with Scroggin: Lupton Falls a Tongariro hidden gem

The picturesque Lupton Falls in Tongariro National Park are easy to get to but little known and not shown on the map. Photo / Supplied

Tongariro National Park is full of hidden gems and one that is easily accessed is the unofficially named Lupton Falls. At 17m it isn't as high or spectacular as the 39m Waitonga or 28m Mangawhero falls but has its own charms all the more because it is tucked away and involves only a small effort to reach. When a group from the Wanganui Tramping Club visited Lupton Falls recently only one in the group had ever been there or even knew of its existence.

All three falls — Lupton, Waitonga and Mangawhero — are in the same vicinity. The Waitonga, highest in the park, is a multi-step waterfall of two leaps. These waterfalls are particularly beautiful since viewers enjoy not one but several waterfalls at once. The Mangawhero is a plunge waterfall which occurs when fast-moving water hurtles off the edge of a cliff, falling vertically in an uninterrupted sheet.

Lupton is a horsetail waterfall which is similar to a plunge waterfall, but in this case the water maintains contact with the bedrock most of the time. The water starts from a small stream and widens a little during its steep descent, creating a fair amount of mist during the fall — an appearance similar to that of a horse's tail.

You can treat yourself to the Waitonga and Lupton falls on the same walk. From Ohakune, drive some 12km up the Ohakune Mountain Rd to a carpark and go along the Waitonga Falls track until you reach those falls. Follow the track another 50m over the first stream crossing. About 100m further on go left at the next stream and follow its bed for about 15 minutes to the waterfall's base. There is no official track to this waterfall.

The Wanganui Tramping Club's weekend programme for March is:

March 5-6 Sat-Sun: Pine pulling Mt Ruapehu, leader Esther.

March 12 or 13 Sat or Sun: Deadman's Track, leader Shane.

March18-24 Fri-Thurs: Whirinaki Forest Park, leader Dave.

March 19 or 20: Whakapapa Crossover, leader Bruce.

March 26-27 Sat-Sun: Moeawatea to Moeroa, leader Basil.

March 26 or 27 Sat or Sun: Mania Track, leader Terry.

Make all inquiries about trips to Terry at 021 262 7066 or Dorothy phone 345 7039.

The midweekers have a full programme of interesting trips every Wednesday. Those who get out on Thursday are in two groups, with a longer walk on March 10 and 24 and shorter ones for the TT2 group on March 3, 17 and 31. The Wednesday contact is Trish, phone 021 127 3862, and the Thursday contact is Anne, phone 345 4776. Call both by 6pm the night before for day trips.

To join weekend trips, call the leader by the previous Tuesday at the latest. Call by the night before for day trips. As some trips have limited numbers, leaders have the final say about who to take as they are responsible for the safety and well-being of everyone on their trips.

For further information visit our website www.whanganuitramping.org.nz

The next club meeting on Tuesday, March 1 at the Veandercross Lounge, Whanganui Racecourse, at 6pm will feature a barbecue followed by a Dutch auction, with the proceeds going to the rescue helicopter service. All welcome.