“This whole thing began with our dad and he gave us the opportunity to follow in his footsteps,” he said.

“After that first release, which was for him, we’ve found our feet and we’re making our own kind of path.

“We are trying to make our own legacy for our own families.”

Come on Up won the same award in 2022 for their self-titled five-song EP.

Their sound was still rooted in reggae, but R&B and rock also made an appearance, Martin said.

“The majority of the latest album was recorded right here in our lounge,” he said.

“Having a studio right at our fingertips opens up that creativity. If someone’s got a nice track going, we can just put it down.

“Back in the day, musicians would have a good idea one night then wake up the next morning and forget all about it.”

He said the band this year received its first NZ on Air funding – a $10,000 grant towards a single and music video for the song Fyah.

“When our name came through as a recipient, we were pretty rapt.

“Very grateful for it, definitely.”

Martin said a tour was being planned for the new year, with stops at the Festival of Lights in New Plymouth and the NZ Masters Games in Whanganui – “that’s always a hoot”.

Securing a slot at the One Love reggae festival in Tauranga and playing overseas were two goals for the future.

“We all have jobs and families, and our families are always the No 1 priority, he said.

“Music does come second, but we try and squeeze in as much as we can, whenever we can.”

Former Whanganui musician Seth Haapu received five nominations at this year’s awards and won Best Hip Hop and R&B Album by a Māori Artist for Whai Ora.

