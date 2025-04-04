Daniel Comp and Claire Libeau of Wanganui Surf Life Guard Service. Photo / Olivia Reid

Comp said support was beneficial not only for lifeguard services but also in supporting surf lifesaving as a sport, with participants as young as 14.

“We’re trying to build good lifeguards but also good leaders for the future,” Comp said.

Libeau said the support showed the community’s appreciation of the club and allowed the club to better serve the community.

“The more practice the guards can get, they better they’ll operate on the beach over summer,” she said.

All tickets for the tournament were sold and local businesses donated more than 34 items for the auction.

“There’s probably 115, 120 people between golfers and, majority, non-golfers,” Mitre 10 Whanganui owner Hayden Gibson said.

Tournament organisers (from left) Sarah and Hayden Gibson (Mitre 10 Mega Whanganui), Simon Badger and Daniel Comp (Wanganui Surf Life Saving), Nikki Verbeet and David Shaw (NZME). Photo / Olivia Reid

“It just gets a group of locals together to have a great day.”

Gibson was not letting the rain put a dampener on the day.

“It is what it is, you’ve just got to get into it,” he said.

Wanganui Surf Life Guard Service chairman Simon Badger has played in the tournament every year with his team from law firm Treadwell Gordon.

“It’s a chance to get out of the office for one. I’m a lawyer by day so it’s a great chance to meet clients and other professionals, and support a local cause,” he said.

In previous years, the tournament has fundraised for City Mission and Whanganui Riding for the Disabled.

The 2025 Mitre 10 Mega and NZME Whanganui Charity Golf Tournament sold out of tickets with more than 100 attendees. Photo / Olivia Reid

“It’s always charities that can impact a lot of people locally,” Gibson said.

“It just depends on the need.”

The golfers were treated to a morning sausage sizzle, pizza and drinks throughout the day which NZME Lower North Island general sales manager Nikki Verbeet and her team delivered via golf cart.

“It’s always an amazing day out,” Verbeet said.

Over the past five years, $92,000 has been raised for local charities.

This year $12,500 was raised from ticket sales alone with the full amount yet to be confirmed.

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.