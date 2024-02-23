Mitre10 Mega Whanganui owner Hayden Gibson tees off at the start of the day. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mitre10 Mega Whanganui owner Hayden Gibson tees off at the start of the day. Photo / Bevan Conley

A charity golf tournament has helped secure funds for much-needed rescue gear for Whanganui surf lifeguards.

It’s the fifth year NZME Whanganui has teamed up with Mitre 10 Mega Whanganui for its annual charity golf tournament at Wanganui Golf Club and $75,000 has been raised from the past four events.

NZME senior media specialist David Shaw said it was an amazing day to be a part of: “It’s a massive event that we’ve put on.”

NZME Whanganui's David Shaw briefs the teams at the Wanganui Golf Club. Photo/ Bevan Conley

Wanganui Surf Lifeguard Service chairman Shaun Libeau said central government funding for surf lifesaving was “very little”.

“These events and the support from the community really does bolster our capability.”

There was a need for the club to purchase new equipment, such as inflatable rescue boats which come at a cost of more than $20,000.

He said the club needed to replace two or three of its ageing inflatable rescue boats.

Rescue tubes cost up to $250 each.

“It’s like a car, you need to upgrade.

“Things are expensive, and we need to make sure our gear is refreshed and ready to go out on the beach.”

There are 30 lifeguards in Whanganui, ranging from ages 14 to 42.

“We’re really lucky in Whanganui to have a full contingent of paid lifeguards.

“Local companies are vying for these young people that have got skills, so paying lifeguards is important in order to retain them.”

Mitre 10 Mega Whanganui owner Hayden Gibson said being part of the partnership with NZME for a local charity was “pretty special”.

“For us, we always try and pick someone that can help Whanganui.

“Everyone in Whanganui has the opportunity to go and swim in the ocean, and so it’s really good to support a great cause that looks after everyone’s wellbeing.”

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.