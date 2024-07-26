“Together we identified the need for emergency response training covering the four stages of civil defence preparedness: reduction, readiness, response and recovery.”

Chambers said lifting the skills of iwi and hapū would provide a solid foundation for marae to have a greater role in emergency response planning and response.

The move to develop marae as welfare centres was influenced by a review of emergency management practices that identified the need to have designated, fully prepared facilities for such purposes.

“Many marae are ideal as welfare centres in rural areas due to their strategic locations and already being set up for large groups of people,” Chamber said.

“These attributes enable them to effectively support emergency response and recovery efforts, providing a source of shelter, food, advice and information within their communities.”

The marae resilience programme was developed with Fire Rescue First Response, a specialist emergency management training company which operates the Civil Defence Training Centre in Taumarunui.

It covers the civil defence Co-ordinated Incident Management System, welfare centre operations, animal welfare, first aid, fire warden and rescue skills.

Horizons manager of emergency management Chay Hook said the funding for the marae resilience training programme would help lift emergency response capability at a regional level.

“By developing the ability of marae to be welfare centres, we add depth to our regional emergency response infrastructure, ensuring a more resilient and prepared community.

“Strengthening skills and resources in this way fortifies the entire civil defence and emergency response system, benefiting all communities across the region.”

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.



