Mitre 10 MEGA Wanganui proprietors Sarah Gibson (left), Hayden Gibson, City Mission Whanganui Manager Karrie Brown with check and Mitre 10 MEGA Events Co-ordinator Paula Fore. Photo / Te Kakenga Kawiti-Bishara

A partnership between Mitre 10 Mega and NZME’s Whanganui Chronicle saw a successful charity golfing and auction event held in February, to raise funds for City Mission Whanganui.

The total amount raised for the cause swings to the tune of just over $20,800 from both the golfing event and the auction, which took place at the Wanganui Golf Club.

Mitre 10 MEGA Representatives were on hand to deliver the check to City Mission Whanganui manager Karrie Brown.

“I’m really grateful for how Mitre 10 and NZME’s initiative helped raise important funds for our mission by selecting our cause, where we can support families around our city and district,” Brown said.

Mitre 10 MEGA Wanganui proprietors Hayden and Sarah Gibson said that they’d known about the work the mission do for the community, but over the last 2 years of their involvement with the Mission, have grown a deeper understanding of the work put in.

“We now have a greater understanding and appreciation for what the Mission stands for and the work they undertake to support our community,” Hayden Gibson said.

Mitre 10 MEGA Wanganui Events Co-ordinator Paula Fore said that the employees at Mitre 10 MEGA took part in a small poll to pick a cause to fundraise for over two years, with City Mission Whanganui chosen.

The two collaboration partners choose a different cause every two years, but fundraising events were delayed during the Covid-19 lockdown period, which meant the final event year for the City Mission was this year.

“It’s not to say that there won’t be anymore initiatives from us here at Mitre 10 MEGA Wanganui for the City Mission and we’re looking forward to future interactions with the Mission,” Gibson said.

Fore said “the golfing event was run so smoothly and the work that NZME’s Commercial Lead Gené Toyne and Senior Media Specialist David Shaw put in to making this happen was awesome. Well run event and perfect weather.”

—- This report was produced under the Public Interest Journalism initiative, funded by NZ on Air