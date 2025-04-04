Ohakune will become part of the Whanganui electorate if the proposal is adopted. Photo / Zaryd Wilson
The Whanganui electorate could almost double in land size before next year’s general election.
If a proposal by the Representation Commission is adopted, about 5100 people and 5200sq km from the Rangitīkei electorate will be added, with Whanganui covering most of the Ruapehu district, including Ohakune, Waiouru and Raetihi.
“This change, coupled with some significant population changes elsewhere, has resulted in relatively substantial shifts in most electorate boundaries in the North Island, particularly in the lower North Island and the Auckland region.”
The commission proposes creating two new electorates (Kenepuru and Kāpiti) from three existing ones (Ōhāriu, Mana and Ōtaki).
Whanganui MP Carl Bates (National) said his electorate was currently about 5700sq km.
While Shaw did not expect the boundary change proposal to have much impact next year, the 2029 election could be different.
“There might be people in the far-flung corners of the electorate that say ‘Hell, I haven’t seen this bloke around much.’
“That might be when consequences become apparent.”
The public can make objections to the proposed boundaries until April 27, with counter-objections open from May 8 to 21.
Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle.