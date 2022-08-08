They're all smiles at Whanganui Athletic after beating Massey University at Wembley Park on Saturday. Photo / Karen Hughes

With the Federation League wrapped up with a week to go, GJ Gardner Whanganui Athletic could have easily gone into holiday mode on Saturday when Massey University arrived at Wembley Park for the final encounter of the season.

Earlier in the season, Athletic held on to a nil-nil draw over at the University, one of only two games this season where they have dropped points.

The other was away to North End. In both games, Athletic were reduced to 10 players and had to hold on late for a point.

With the only two games where Athletic dropped points being at opponents' grounds, Athletic looked to maintain their home win streak, along with a home unbeaten streak which dates back to May 1, 2021 in a 1-0 loss to North End.

This incredible record heavily correlated to the Athletic faithful who fill up the stands week after week and entice quality football out of the reds through vocal chants.

Although switching off was what the University side would have hoped for, Athletic did anything but. And with a near full-strength squad for the first time in months, Athletic went on the front foot early through a sumptuous finish from Stewart who left the keeper no chance after getting on the end of a curling Joblin-Hall cross.

This was the beginning of the end for Massey as the reds poured on the pressure and opened them up again in the 28th minute when Josh Smith found half a yard in the penalty area before slamming the ball into the roof of the net.

Smith doubled his tally for the day only five minutes later after a goal-mouth scrabble and a flurry of missed chances for Athletic. Smith, second on the golden boot ladder, was hungry for more as he made a last-ditch attempt at Palmerston North Marist front-runner Melvin Rumere.

Cruising into the 40th minute 3-0 ahead, the foot was not taken off the throat as Jonas (returning from Covid-19) made a trademark shimmy past the Massey fullback and ruthlessly blasted the ball into the top right-hand corner for what will be a contender for goal of the season.

Zac Farmer decided four was not quite enough and took a fantastic touch around the goalkeeper before playing the ball into the net to score against his former team and make it 5-0 on the brink of halftime.

Only four minutes into the second half and Stewart followed Smith's teams and grabbed a brace of his own, Athletic proving dangerous and hungrier as they made the most of another messy situation, this time off a mis-hit shot where Stewart could take it in from short distance after positioning himself well.

Massey grabbed a goal back, their efforts doing nothing for the result of the game but giving them some sort of pride as they continued fighting even at 6-1 down. This goal came from a corner, where the Massey player was left unmarked and struck the ball into the goal, this trend continuing to be Athletic's downfall.

With only 15 minutes remaining and some scrappy football from both parties, Farmer took it upon himself to make it 7-1 as he scored directly from a corner which hit the far post and bounced in, making him the third red player to obtain a brace in this fixture.

The game mellowed out and both teams saw it out without looking too dangerous for the remainder of the match. Smith ultimately fell short of Rumere in the golden boot race but ultimately was far happier with the more important team trophy than the individual accolade.

The referee blew the whistle not long after the 90th minute to finish this colossal victory for Whanganui Athletic, who sent a big message to Capital Premiership top two sides Stop Out and Island Bay, the most likely opposition in their early September Central League play-offs.

The crowd was in full noise as the trophy was presented to captain Ryan Holden and the GJ Gardner Whanganui Athletic side.

In other news, Wanganui City played host to Whanganui Athletic Reserves as a curtain raiser for the Federation League game.

This game saw Jake Lockett grab his 14th of the season and remain three goals ahead of second place. Ryan Donaldson equalised with a long-range shot which he struck first time across the face of the City goalkeeper.

Penalties in the second half to Marcus Jones and Cade Knight ensured the points were shared between the rival clubs as the game finished 2-2.

This result is a fair reflection of the game and a vast improvement for Athletic Reserves, who went down 6-1 to City in the reverse fixture earlier this season.