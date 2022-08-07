The transition from July to August has been a hive of activity, with the opening week of our seventh annual Winter Wonderfest happening in a variety of locations across the city.

Our festival exhibitions at the Edith Gallery and at Space Studio and Gallery are open for visiting right through until Saturday afternoon.

As well as our showcase of local talent, the festival has also featured guest artists and speakers from Auckland and Christchurch - yet more proof that Whanganui is a vibrant visitor drawcard.

Here's a snapshot of what's left to run in the festival, with plenty still on offer to enable you to connect, empower and inspire:

Thursday, August 11

10am-2pm COMMUNITY CANVAS WITH STEPH LEWIS, MP FOR WHANGANUI: Add your mark to a piece of art for our Whanganui electorate office and provide your feedback on issues that are important to you and our community. Gonville Library. Free. For more info, ph 06 348 1010

3.30-5.30pm TURBO TOUCH – GIRLS JUST WANNA HAVE FUN: A fun, social and action-packed game, perfect for all fitness levels and abilities. Think Touch Rugby with a twist! Venue TBC. Koha. Ph/txt Desiree Mclean 027 767 5211

5.30pm A RIGHT ROYAL TOUR: Take a special behind-the-scenes look at the grand old dame that is the Royal Whanganui Opera House. Explore 120 years of history in the last remaining working Victorian theatre in the southern hemisphere. 69 St Hill St. Donation. Bookings essential, ph 06 349 0511

Friday, August 12

6-8pm SOUND HEALING EXPERIENCE: Presentation and taster session of a sound healing journey using instruments and voice. Find out how this latest trend in the wellness industry can contribute to your wellbeing. Yoga Bee, 72 St Hill St. $10. Contact Yee Ley 022 366 2348 or hello@yeeleylau.com or http://www.yeeleylau.com/events.html

6-9pm ESCAPE ROOM LADIES' NIGHT: Imagine being locked up in the Gonville library with only 100 minutes to escape … why not try it yourself to see if you can get out…? Escape rooms test the problem-solving, lateral thinking and teamwork skills of participants. Gonville Library. Free. Bookings essential. Contact kat@whanganuilibrary.com

Saturday, August 13

10-11am CERAMICS WORKSHOP FOR CHILDREN WITH FIONA MCLEOD: Create a pinch pot animal/insect [hedgehog, tortoise, ladybird, or toadstool] or a monster in this ceramics workshop for children. Space Studio & Gallery 18 St Hill St $30. Booking via: www.spacestudiogallery.co.nz/events/

10am-5pm COMMUNITY CANVAS WITH STEPH LEWIS, MP FOR WHANGANUI: Add your mark to a piece of art for our Whanganui electorate office and give feedback on issues important to you and our community. Jubilee Stadium, Springvale Park [Home + Lifestyle Show] Gold coin entry to the show.

Midday-1pm CERAMICS WORKSHOP FOR CHILDREN WITH FIONA MCLEOD: Create a bowl for ice cream or a cup for hot chocolate. Learn to coil build with clay and get to take home a functional item once fired. Space Studio & Gallery, 18 St Hill St $35. Booking via www.spacestudiogallery.co.nz/events/

2pm DUMPLINGS WITH DIANA: Yum, love, and fun. Make your own proud dumplings, easy as! Diana's Wonder Kitchen $25. Bookings essential. Phone Diana 06 9275723 or 022 123 6336

2-4pm BUTTONS BONANZA! In the "olden days", buttons were removed from clothes before those garments were repurposed. Come and choose what you need for your project and chat over a cuppa. Venue confirmed upon booking. Donation. Contact Margi 027 448 1581 or 06 344 1250

7.30pm SONGS BY THE SEA: A collection of songs loosely based around the themes of winter, the ocean and the night that includes original music performed by Elise Goodge and Elizabeth de Vegt as well as covers by selected artists. Refreshments included. Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach. $15 plus booking fee, or $20 cash door sales. Tickets available via: https://www.undertheradar.co.nz